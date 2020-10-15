THURSDAY 10/15:

TODAY: Scattered PM Showers. Falling PM Temperatures. Breezy. High 70°

TONIGHT: Early Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Much Colder. Low 37°

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Chilly. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

Your Thursday will begin on a warm and breezy note, but will not stay that way this afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler conditions into SE Ohio this afternoon, along with scattered showers. Temperatures will top off around 70 early this afternoon, but temperatures will begin to fall as the cold front moves through. We will drop into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the afternoon. Winds will be sustained between 5 to 15 mph today, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph at times.

Shower chances will linger into this evening/early overnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise. Temperatures will be much colder, with lows in the upper 30s tonight.

A chilly end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 50s on Friday, under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures look to moderate as we head into early next week, with highs back into the lower 60s Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will begin to return as we head into the new work week.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week, along with rain chances continuing to stick around the region.

Have a Great Thursday!

