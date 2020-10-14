Command Center reports fourth COVID-19 death in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday the fourth Muskingum County death from COVID-19.

This was a 73-year-old who died from COVID-19 induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. The third Muskingum County death, reported on September 29th, was an 85-year-old resident who died from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Command Center also reported Wednesday that nine more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 730 is a 48-year-old man. Case 732 is a 54-year-old man. Case 736 is a 48-year-old man. Case 737 is a 63-year-old woman. Case 738 is a 26-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 731 is a 74-year old man. Case 733 is a 63-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and are connected to previous cases.

Case 734 is a 77-year-old woman. Case 735 is an 88-year-old woman. These cases are hospitalized and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 723 Confirmed Cases • 15 Probable Cases • 738 Total Cases • 112 Active Cases • 14 Current Hospitalization/82 Total Hospitalizations • 4 Deaths