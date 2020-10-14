WEDNESDAY 10/14:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 70°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Chilly. Low 53°

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain Showers. Falling Temperatures. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be sunny this morning, but high clouds will bring more filtered sunshine to the region during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off around 70 this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday, clouds will begin the thicken up throughout the morning ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain chances to the area through the afternoon into the overnight. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front early in the afternoon on Thursday, but temperatures will begin to fall through the end of the afternoon into the low to mid 50s.

A chance for a stray shower will linger into the morning on Friday, otherwise look for a dry but cool end to the work week. Highs will only warm into the low to mid 50s.

We will see the coldest air of the season Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows around the Freezing Mark. A good frost, and possible freeze will be likely for most of SE Ohio.

Temperatures will remain below average as we head into next week, with rain chances returning, especially during the new work week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

