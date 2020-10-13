Wednesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press14
All Times EDT
Wednesday, Oct. 14
MLB
At Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

At San Diego

Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 8:40 p.m.

NFL

No games scheduled.

MLS

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills 42-16

Associated Press

Altuve’s throwing yips hurt Astros again in Game 3 of ALCS

Associated Press

Freeman, Albies HR again, Braves hang on for 2-0 NLCS lead

Associated Press