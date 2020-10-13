Wednesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Wednesday, Oct. 14
|MLB
|At Arlington, Texas
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
|At San Diego
Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 8:40 p.m.
|NFL
No games scheduled.
|MLS
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, ppd.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Please follow and like us: