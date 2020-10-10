MLB players extend streak of no COVD positives to 40 days

Sports
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 40 through Thursday.

Players did not have positive tests in 48 of the previous 49 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There were no positive tests among 8,096 samples samples collected in the week.

MLB has collected 164,117 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.06%.

Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

The eight teams that entered the Division Series in the past week are in bubble environments and playing at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Avatar
Associated Press

