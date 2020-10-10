PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington 28, Central Bucks West 20
Albert Gallatin 55, Uniontown 0
Aliquippa 35, Chartiers Valley 6
Allderdice 9, Brashear 6
Allentown Central Catholic 34, Allentown Allen 6
Altoona 42, Chambersburg 28
Apollo-Ridge 42, Shady Side Academy 7
Armstrong 40, Greensburg Salem 0
Avella 13, Mapletown 7
Avonworth 48, Ambridge 6
Bald Eagle Area 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 6
Baldwin 37, Hempfield Area 34
Beaver Falls 49, Mohawk 14
Bedford 36, Cambria Heights 7
Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 0
Bellefonte 62, Huntingdon 20
Bellwood-Antis 44, West Branch 7
Bentworth 48, West Greene 40
Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Windber 14
Bethlehem Catholic 42, Bethlehem Liberty 17
Biglerville 39, York County Tech 12
Bishop McCort 34, Central Cambria 20
Blue Mountain 28, Tamaqua 0
Boiling Springs 35, Big Spring 21
Bristol 24, Kutztown 19
Brockway 19, Curwensville 14
Brookville 49, Punxsutawney 14
Burgettstown 29, Cornell 14
Burrell 44, Deer Lakes 6
California 65, Jefferson-Morgan 22
Cambridge Springs 15, Cochranton 0
Carlynton 44, Carrick 8
Central Bucks South 41, Central Bucks East 21
Central Clarion 43, Karns City 41
Central Dauphin 35, Carlisle 0
Central Martinsburg 25, Clearfield 21
Central Mountain 41, Shamokin 27
Central Valley 65, Keystone Oaks 14
Central York 47, Spring Grove 0
Charleroi 27, Bethlehem Center 0
Clairton 64, Imani Christian Academy 0
Coatesville 41, Avon Grove 10
Cocalico 33, Conestoga Valley 7
Columbia 47, Northern Lebanon 13
Conemaugh Township 19, Blacklick Valley 8
Conrad Weiser 39, Hamburg 8
Coudersport 43, Otto-Eldred 14
Crestwood 14, Wyoming Area 13
Dallas 31, Pittston Area 28
Danville 16, Central Columbia 10
Delaware Valley 28, Wallenpaupack 21
Delone 35, Bermudian Springs 14
Derry 19, Valley 6
Dubois 19, Moniteau 16
Dunmore 30, Mid Valley 14
ELCO 22, Octorara 19
East Allegheny 22, Steel Valley 8
East Pennsboro 38, West Perry 21
Eisenhower 61, Iroquois 8
Elizabeth Forward 20, South Allegheny 14
Elk County Catholic 60, Port Allegany 28
Ephrata 24, Lancaster Catholic 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 41, Erie 22
Fort Cherry 21, Rochester 19
Fort Leboeuf 42, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Fox Chapel 28, Kiski Area 24
Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 6
General McLane 49, Corry 7
Gettysburg 21, Kennard-Dale 19
Glendale 42, Moshannon Valley 0
Governor Mifflin 56, Exeter 14
Great Valley 20, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 6
Greater Latrobe 29, Connellsville 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Riverview 20
Harbor Creek 41, North East 6
Harrisburg 62, Berks Catholic 28
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Cedar Cliff 28
Hempfield 29, Cedar Crest 15
Hershey 40, Palmyra 6
Hickory 41, Sharon 28
Highlands 48, Indiana 14
Hollidaysburg 13, Central Dauphin East 7
Homer-Center 56, Saltsburg 33
Hopewell 47, Quaker Valley 0
Jeannette 36, Springdale 28
Jim Thorpe 37, Lehighton 6
Juniata 21, Lower Dauphin 14
Kennett 30, West Chester Henderson 22
La Salle 27, Downingtown East 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Donegal 0
Laurel 27, New Brighton 25
Lebanon 35, Garden Spot 23
Line Mountain 48, Halifax 21
Loyalsock 26, Bloomsburg 20
Manheim Township 14, Penn Manor 6
Marion Center 28, Northern Cambria 7
Mars 48, Knoch 13
McGuffey 54, Waynesburg Central 8
McKeesport 12, West Mifflin 7
Mechanicsburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 0
Methacton 16, Boyertown 6
Mifflinburg 35, Midd-West 33
Montour 34, Blackhawk 8
Montoursville 45, Lewisburg 7
Mount Lebanon 37, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 30
Mount Pleasant 42, Brownsville 0
Mount Union 33, Everett 6
Muncy 21, Northwest Area 13
Nazareth Area 27, Northampton 17
Neshannock 26, Elwood City Riverside 8
New Hope-Solebury 45, Springfield Montco 35
New Oxford 38, York Suburban 6
North Allegheny 49, Norwin 13
North Penn 44, Pennsbury 20
North Penn-Mansfield 30, Cowanesque Valley 12
North Schuylkill 48, Marian Catholic 0
Northern Bedford 36, Juniata Valley 19
Northern York 31, Shippensburg 20
Northwestern Lehigh 57, Palmerton 28
Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Catasauqua 14
Oil City 72, Titusville 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Union Area 18
Palisades 35, Bangor 0
Parkland 41, Whitehall 24
Penn Hills 14, North Hills 7
Pennridge 30, Neshaminy 0
Penns Manor 74, Bishop Carroll 0
Perkiomen Valley 42, Owen J Roberts 16
Pine-Richland 61, Shaler 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 28, South Park 2
Plum 20, Hampton 7
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Muhlenberg 7
Pocono Mountain West 32, East Stroudsburg North 7
Portage Area 39, Shade 0
Pottsville 27, Pine Grove 7
Pottsville Nativity 42, Minersville 7
Purchase Line 42, Blairsville 0
Quakertown 42, Council Rock South 7
Redbank Valley 26, Keystone 0
Reynolds 41, Mercer 0
Richland 56, Penn Cambria 13
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 28, Bradford 21
Riverside 19, North Pocono 13
Saegertown 18, Maplewood 2
Salisbury 46, Pen Argyl 20
Saucon Valley 34, Southern Lehigh 33
Schuylkill Haven 62, Shenandoah Valley 6
Scranton Prep 48, Western Wayne 21
Selinsgrove 28, Shikellamy 0
Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 17
Serra Catholic 48, Ligonier Valley 15
Sharpsville 24, Greenville 14
Shenango 59, Northgate 12
Slippery Rock 17, Grove City 14, OT
Smethport 46, Cameron County 0
Solanco 42, Manheim Central 35
Somerset 38, Greater Johnstown 20
Souderton 31, Council Rock North 8
South Fayette 23, Bethel Park 7
South Western 31, Northeastern 28
South Williamsport 28, Bucktail 8
Southern Columbia 56, Hughesville 7
Southmoreland 24, Yough 0
Spring-Ford 55, Upper Perkiomen 0
St. Marys 59, Kane Area 27
State College 31, Cumberland Valley 0
Sto-Rox 56, Seton-LaSalle 14
Stroudsburg 31, Pocono Mountain East 0
Thomas Jefferson 58, Laurel Highlands 0
Tri-Valley 40, Mahanoy Area 7
Trinity 41, Washington 0
Tunkhannock 50, Nanticoke Area 14
Tussey Mountain 46, North Star 27
Tyrone 27, Penns Valley 21
Union City 44, Seneca 12
Union/AC Valley(FB) 21, South Side 14
Upper Dauphin 48, Susquenita 31
Upper Dublin 42, Bensalem 8
Upper Moreland 14, William Tennent 9
Upper St. Clair 37, West Allegheny 27
Valley View 39, Honesdale 0
Warrior Run def. Mount Carmel, forfeit
Warwick 50, Elizabethtown 9
Waynesboro 36, Red Land 7
Wellsboro 43, Towanda 0
West Lawn Wilson 41, Lancaster McCaskey 7
West Middlesex 26, Kennedy Catholic 0
West Shamokin 48, United 34
West York 40, Eastern York 39
Western Beaver 35, Brentwood 22
Williams Valley 49, Panther Valley 20
Williamsburg 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Williamsport 48, Wyoming Valley West 13
Wissahickon 14, Hatboro-Horsham 12
Woodland Hills 32, Franklin Regional 13
York 34, Red Lion 30
York Catholic 59, Fairfield 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allentown Allen vs. Pocono Mountain West, ccd.
Camp Hill vs. Middletown, ccd.
East Allegheny vs. Freeport, ppd.
Erie McDowell vs. Butler, ppd.
Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin, ccd.
High School of the Future vs. Dobbins/Randolph, ccd.
Jersey Shore vs. Milton, ppd.
Lackawanna Trail vs. Montrose, ppd.
Lower Dauphin vs. Milton Hershey, ccd.
Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
New Castle vs. Beaver Area, ppd.
North Schuylkill vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ccd.
Palisades vs. Tamaqua, ccd.
Palmerton vs. Pine Grove, ccd.
Palumbo vs. Prep Charter, ccd.
Pequea Valley vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd. to Nov 6th.
Pleasant Valley vs. East Stroudsburg South, ccd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Northampton, ccd.
Pocono Mountain East vs. Allentown Dieruff, ccd.
Pottsgrove vs. Pottstown, ccd.
Pottsville Nativity vs. Tri-Valley, ccd.
Steel Valley vs. Summit Academy, ppd.
Susquehannock vs. Kutztown, ccd.
Tunkhannock vs. Wilkes-Barre Area, ccd.
Valley View vs. Wallenpaupack, ccd.
Warrior Run vs. Northwest Area, ccd.
Waynesboro vs. Susquehanna Township, ccd.
West Scranton vs. North Pocono, ccd.
Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Hanover Area, ccd.
