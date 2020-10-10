Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Playoffs: Round One, Day One

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In 2020, Week 7 of the high school football season means one thing.

It’s playoff time!

The opening round of the playoffs took place Friday night for teams in Division I, II, III and VII.

Division IV, V, VI start playoff action on Saturday.

Tri-Valley was hosting Columbus Centennial. Cam West, the starting quarterback for the Scotties first playoff win in school history, picked up his first playoff win as a head coach.

Tri-Valley rolls to a 50-0 win. The Scotties gave up -28 total yards and gave up zero first downs.

The Scotties will make an over two-hour drive next Friday to take on #7 Jackson.

Zanesville was also at home Friday night, taking on Buckeye Valley. At halftime, Zanesville held a 3-0 lead. In the second half, the offense woke up.

27 second-half points leads to a Blue Devil 30-8 win. Zanesville will hit the road next Friday to take on #4 Jonathan Alder in the second round.

In non-playoff action, West Muskingum was hosting Claymont. The Tornadoes picked up the win, 36-14. Nate Brownrigg gets his first career win as the head coach at West Muskingum.

Bishop Rosecrans falls to Berne Union, on the road, 63-6. The Bishops, despite being knocked out of the playoffs, will take on Steubenville Catholic Central in the regular season on Friday.

Sheridan, received a bye this week, found out it will be taking on #14 Columbus South at home Friday night.