Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday, Oct. 10 Top 25 Football

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M, noon.

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Florida State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 19 Virginia Tech, noon.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 15 BYU vs. UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 17 LSU at Missouri, noon.

No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma, noon.

No. 24 Iowa State vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

No games scheduled.

NBA

No games scheduled.

NHL

No games scheduled.

MLS

Houston at Inter Miami, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta United, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

WNBA

No games scheduled.

GOLF

European Tour: BMW PGA Championship

PGA Champions: SAS Championship

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children Tour

Korn Ferry: Orange County National Championship

LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship