Residents will soon see expansion to the Fieldhouse Family Fitness Center

ZANESVILLE – Fieldhouse founder Mick Amicone says his staff is excited that 2020 marks 30 years of indoor sports at the complex. The center is making preparations to continue going strong.

“In March, I did not think we would be able to do this but we have spent so much time as a staff. We have literally taken down walls that are 120, 130 foot long (and) we have opened up our entire facility and created almost 30,000 square foot venues that have great ventilation that are going to allow us do what we’ve done for the last thirty years to get to our next year,” Amicone said.

The new building is well into construction and will add a long list of services to the Fieldhouse.

“We’re adding some new buildings. My son, Dr. Matt Amicone, and his partner are putting up a medical arts building for sports medicine, sports rehabilitation, physical therapy, post-op and pre-op. On the other end of the building, my other daughter, Dr. Kaitlyn, just opened up her office not too long ago so, on both ends off the campus, we’ve been building and constructing and doing things and have just been absolutely blessed by God to be able to do this right now,” Amicone said.

Amicone said the new building is scheduled to be completed by Mid-November.