Rapids game against Galaxy postponed

Sports
Associated Press9

NEW YORK (AP) — The match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Twelve staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24. Matches against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC were postponed earlier.

The last time the Rapids played was Sept. 23 when they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

The match against the the Galaxy has not yet been rescheduled.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Friday’s Scores

Associated Press

Mavs’ Porzingis has knee surgery after injury in playoffs

Associated Press

Sei Young Kim has late birdie run to take Women’s PGA lead

Associated Press