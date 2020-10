The Muskingum County Unified Command Center reported Thursday that 12 more residents tested positive for COVID-19. The group includes a 64-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 601 with 19 current hospitalizations and three deaths. Muskingum County remains on a Level 3 Red Alert on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

