More than 50,000 Ohioans have signed up to serve as poll workers

ZANESVILLE – This statistic comes from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The official title for a poll worker is a precinct election official. In Muskingum County, the Board of Elections has seen a favorable response of residents who would like to volunteer.

“We’ve had a very pleasant response from residents in Muskingum County stepping up to help us out. A lot of our seasoned veterans or precinct election officials have also confirmed that they will be able to work on election day,” Elections Specialist Cheryl West said.

The Board of Elections could still use more volunteers and equally welcomes precinct election officials from both political parties.

“We still have a need and we’re still looking to plug people into different precincts. We try to get balanced representation at each precinct as much as possible so we welcome anybody from any political party that would be interested to participate,” West said.

Anyone who is interested in being a precinct election worker can find information on the Secretary of State’s website.