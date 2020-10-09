Meadowbrook sweeps West M, improving to 16-1 this season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Meadowbrook volleyball team walked into West Muskingum High School looking for its 16th this season.

And that’s exactly what they did. The Colts won in three straight sets to sweep West M.

25-11, 25-11, 21-6.

In its first year in the Muskingum Valley League, the Colts have had no problem adjusting to the new league as they sit in first place in the MVL Small School Division.

Next up for Meadowbrook is a home date with Crooksville on Oct. 13 and then to close out the regular season the Colts visit New Concord, on Oct. 15, to take on John Glenn.