PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 28, Central Bucks West 20

Albert Gallatin 55, Uniontown 0

Aliquippa 35, Chartiers Valley 6

Allderdice 9, Brashear 6

Allentown Central Catholic 34, Allentown Allen 6

Altoona 42, Chambersburg 28

Apollo-Ridge 42, Shady Side Academy 7

Armstrong 40, Greensburg Salem 0

Avella 13, Mapletown 7

Avonworth 48, Ambridge 6

Bald Eagle Area 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 6

Baldwin 37, Hempfield Area 34

Beaver Falls 49, Mohawk 14

Bedford 36, Cambria Heights 7

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 0

Bellefonte 62, Huntingdon 20

Bellwood-Antis 44, West Branch 7

Bentworth 48, West Greene 40

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Windber 14

Bethlehem Catholic 42, Bethlehem Liberty 17

Biglerville 39, York County Tech 12

Bishop McCort 34, Central Cambria 20

Blue Mountain 28, Tamaqua 0

Boiling Springs 35, Big Spring 21

Bristol 24, Kutztown 19

Burgettstown 29, Cornell 14

Burrell 44, Deer Lakes 6

California 65, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Cambridge Springs 15, Cochranton 0

Central Bucks South 41, Central Bucks East 21

Central Clarion 43, Karns City 41

Central Dauphin 35, Carlisle 0

Central Martinsburg 25, Clearfield 21

Central Mountain 41, Shamokin 27

Central Valley 65, Keystone Oaks 14

Central York 47, Spring Grove 0

Coatesville 41, Avon Grove 10

Cocalico 33, Conestoga Valley 7

Columbia 47, Northern Lebanon 13

Conemaugh Township 19, Blacklick Valley 8

Conrad Weiser 39, Hamburg 8

Coudersport 43, Otto-Eldred 14

Crestwood 14, Wyoming Area 13

Dallas 31, Pittston Area 28

Danville 16, Central Columbia 10

Delaware Valley 28, Wallenpaupack 21

Delone 35, Bermudian Springs 14

Derry 19, Valley 6

Dubois 19, Moniteau 16

Dunmore 30, Mid Valley 14

ELCO 22, Octorara 19

East Allegheny 22, Steel Valley 8

East Pennsboro 38, West Perry 21

Eisenhower 61, Iroquois 8

Ephrata 24, Lancaster Catholic 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 41, Erie 22

Fort Cherry 21, Rochester 19

Fort Leboeuf 42, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Fox Chapel 28, Kiski Area 24

Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 6

General McLane 49, Corry 7

Gettysburg 21, Kennard-Dale 19

Glendale 42, Moshannon Valley 0

Governor Mifflin 56, Exeter 14

Great Valley 20, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 6

Greater Latrobe 29, Connellsville 26

Harbor Creek 41, North East 6

Harrisburg 62, Berks Catholic 28

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Cedar Cliff 28

Hershey 40, Palmyra 6

Hershey 52, Minersville 7

Hickory 41, Sharon 28

Highlands 48, Indiana 14

Hollidaysburg 13, Central Dauphin East 7

Hopewell 47, Quaker Valley 0

Jeannette 36, Springdale 28

Jim Thorpe 37, Lehighton 6

Juniata 21, Lower Dauphin 14

La Salle 27, Downingtown East 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Donegal 0

Laurel 27, New Brighton 25

Lebanon 35, Garden Spot 23

Line Mountain 48, Halifax 21

Loyalsock 26, Bloomsburg 20

Manheim Township 14, Penn Manor 6

Mars 48, Knoch 13

McGuffey 54, Waynesburg Central 8

Mechanicsburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 0

Methacton 16, Boyertown 6

Mifflinburg 35, Midd-West 33

Montour 34, Blackhawk 8

Montoursville 45, Lewisburg 7

Mount Lebanon 37, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 30

Mount Pleasant 42, Brownsville 0

Muncy 21, Northwest Area 13

Nazareth Area 27, Northampton 17

New Oxford 38, York Suburban 6

North Allegheny 49, Norwin 13

North Schuylkill 48, Marian Catholic 0

Northern Bedford 36, Juniata Valley 19

Northern York 31, Shippensburg 20

Northwestern Lehigh 57, Palmerton 28

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Catasauqua 14

Oil City 72, Titusville 0

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Union Area 18

Palisades 35, Bangor 0

Parkland 41, Whitehall 24

Penn Hills 14, North Hills 7

Pennridge 30, Neshaminy 0

Penns Manor 74, Bishop Carroll 0

Perkiomen Valley 42, Owen J Roberts 16

Pine-Richland 61, Shaler 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 28, South Park 2

Plum 20, Hampton 7

Pocono Mountain West 32, East Stroudsburg North 7

Portage Area 39, Shade 0

Pottsville 27, Pine Grove 7

Pottsville Nativity 42, Minersville 7

Quakertown 42, Council Rock South 7

Reynolds 41, Mercer 0

Richland 56, Penn Cambria 13

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 28, Bradford 21

Riverside 19, North Pocono 13

Saegertown 18, Maplewood 2

Salisbury 46, Pen Argyl 20

Saucon Valley 34, Southern Lehigh 33

Schuylkill Haven 62, Shenandoah Valley 6

Scranton Prep 48, Western Wayne 21

Selinsgrove 28, Shikellamy 0

Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 17

Serra Catholic 48, Ligonier Valley 15

Sharpsville 24, Greenville 14

Shenango 59, Northgate 12

Slippery Rock 17, Grove City 14, OT

Smethport 46, Cameron County 0

Solanco 42, Manheim Central 35

Somerset 38, Greater Johnstown 20

Souderton 31, Council Rock North 8

South Fayette 23, Bethel Park 7

South Western 31, Northeastern 28

South Williamsport 28, Bucktail 8

Southern Columbia 56, Hughesville 7

Southmoreland 24, Yough 0

Spring-Ford 55, Upper Perkiomen 0

St. Marys 59, Kane Area 27

State College 31, Cumberland Valley 0

Stroudsburg 31, Pocono Mountain East 0

Thomas Jefferson 58, Laurel Highlands 0

Tri-Valley 40, Mahanoy Area 7

Trinity 41, Washington 0

Tunkhannock 50, Nanticoke Area 14

Tussey Mountain 46, North Star 27

Tyrone 27, Penns Valley 21

Union City 44, Seneca 12

Union/AC Valley(FB) 21, South Side 14

Upper Dublin 42, Bensalem 8

Upper Moreland 14, William Tennent 9

Upper St. Clair 37, West Allegheny 27

Valley View 39, Honesdale 0

Warrior Run def. Mount Carmel, forfeit

Warwick 50, Elizabethtown 9

Wellsboro 43, Towanda 0

West Lawn Wilson 41, Lancaster McCaskey 7

West Middlesex 26, Kennedy Catholic 0

West York 40, Eastern York 39

Western Beaver 35, Brentwood 22

Williams Valley 49, Panther Valley 20

Williamsburg 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

Williamsport 48, Wyoming Valley West 13

Woodland Hills 32, Franklin Regional 13

York 34, Red Lion 30

York Catholic 59, Fairfield 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/