PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst Steele 0, Grafton Midview 0
Ansonia 10, Covington 0
Belpre 19, Albany Alexander 14
Bidwell River Valley 39, Crown City S. Gallia 8
Bowerston Conotton Valley def. Portsmouth Notre Dame, forfeit
Bradford 26, Spring. Cath. Cent. 23
Bucyrus 28, Crestline 27
Cin. Anderson 52, Cin. Withrow 18
Cin. Clark Montessori 34, Cin. Woodward 20
Copley 10, Aurora 7
Day. Christian 34, Chillicothe Huntington 31
Delaware Hayes 17, Newark 7
Franklin Furnace Green 40, Stewart Federal Hocking 14
Fremont St. Joseph 41, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Lakeside Danbury 42, Sandusky St. Mary 12
Leipsic 35, Spencerville 28
Medina Buckeye 34, Parma 0
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0
Racine Southern 57, Beallsville 25
Reedsville Eastern def. Portsmouth Sciotoville, forfeit
Tol. Rogers 44, Tol. Scott 0
Tol. Woodward 24, Tol. Bowsher 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 14
OHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Division I=
Region 1=
Brunswick 42, Massillon Jackson 28
Can. McKinley 54, Berea-Midpark 26
Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Solon 14
Euclid 21, Elyria 0
Lakewood St. Edward 42, Can. Glenoak 0
Medina 37, Strongsville 7
Mentor 69, Shaker Hts. 13
Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cle. Hts. 14
Region 2=
Clayton Northmont 35, Middletown 0
Dublin Coffman 56, Beavercreek 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Centerville 10
Kettering Fairmont 42, Perrysburg 14
Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 14
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Miamisburg 0
Springboro 28, Findlay 19
Springfield 27, Tol. Whitmer 17
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10
Hilliard Bradley 28, Groveport-Madison 7
Hilliard Darby 21, Gahanna Lincoln 7
New Albany 34, Westerville N. 3
Pickerington Cent. 49, Grove City 0
Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Davidson 22
Reynoldsburg 53, Lancaster 19
Region 4=
Cin. Colerain 38, Milford 7
Cin. Elder 42, Fairfield 39
Cin. Moeller 43, Hamilton 27
Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 13
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28, Cin. Sycamore 10
Mason 34, Lebanon 16
W. Chester Lakota W. 44, Cin. West Clermont 0
Division II=
Region 5=
Bedford 42, Akr. Ellet 7
Garfield Hts. 13, Eastlake North 7
Kent Roosevelt 28, Hunting Valley University 3
Macedonia Nordonia 48, Ashtabula Lakeside 7
Maple Hts. 58, Akr. Firestone 0
Mayfield 51, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 6
Twinsburg 42, Lyndhurst Brush 14
Warren Harding 42, Akr. North 0
Willoughby S. 36, Madison 6
Youngs. Boardman 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Region 6=
Barberton 49, Lakewood 0
Fremont Ross 71, Parma Normandy 0
N. Olmsted 48, Grafton Midview 45
N. Royalton 48, Amherst Steele 45, 3OT
Oregon Clay 27, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26
Sylvania Northview 29, Holland Springfield 10
Tol. St. Francis 38, N. Ridgeville 0
Wadsworth 48, Westlake 21
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 45, Mt. Vernon 7
Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, Cols. Independence 38
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Dublin Scioto 48, Cols. Mifflin 14
Pataskala Licking Hts. 28, Cols. Whetstone 9
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Cols. Northland 6
Sunbury Big Walnut 62, Logan 0
Uniontown Lake 37, Cols. St. Charles 7
Worthington Kilbourne 42, Marion Harding 21
Region 8=
Ashville Teays Valley 68, Cols. Briggs 0
Harrison 32, Lima Sr. 28
Morrow Little Miami 48, Loveland 40
Oxford Talawanda 56, Day. Belmont 13
Sidney 31, W. Carrollton 12
Trenton Edgewood 62, West 12
Troy 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Xenia 18, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Division III=
Region 9=
Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Alliance Marlington 7
Chardon NDCL 14, Louisville 7
Chesterland W. Geauga 26, Akr. East 0
Dover 63, Tallmadge 21
Geneva 37, Painesville Harvey 0
Hubbard 42, Alliance 38
Niles McKinley 35, Ravenna 21
STVM 68, Akr. Springfield 0
Steubenville 43, Youngs. East 6
Warren Howland 27, Akr. Buchtel 0
Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Akr. Coventry 7
Region 10=
Caledonia River Valley 69, Maumee 6
Defiance 27, Bay Village Bay 10
Mansfield Sr. 7, Sylvania Southview 3
Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Mansfield Madison 10
Norton 21, Sandusky 20
Rocky River 29, Lexington 7
Region 11=
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50, Cols. Beechcroft 16
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Cols. Centennial 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Athens 12
South 44, Bellefontaine 18
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27, Chillicothe 14
Wilmington 56, Marietta 14
Zanesville 30, Delaware Buckeye Valley 8
Region 12=
Cin. Mt. Healthy 40, Bishop Fenwick 7
Day. Carroll 42, Celina 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 31, Cin. NW 28
Day. Dunbar 33, Cin. Aiken 6
Franklin 14, Vandalia Butler 6
Goshen 37, Cin. Hughes 14
Monroe 27, Elida 10
St. Marys Memorial 56, Greenville 21
Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Wapakoneta 15, Lima Shawnee 0
Division VI=
Region 24=
N. Lewisburg Triad 42, New Paris National Trail 7
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Ashland Mapleton 20
Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 7
Lowellville 30, Youngs. Valley Christian 20
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 32, Wellsville 29
Plymouth 46, Lisbon David Anderson 12
Region 26=
Antwerp 20, Waynesfield-Goshen 17
Convoy Crestview 69, N. Baltimore 7
Delphos St. John’s 41, Dola Hardin Northern 8
Edgerton 34, Defiance Ayersville 22
Edon 34, Arcadia 7
Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Vanlue 12
McComb 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Sycamore Mohawk 67, Morral Ridgedale 0
Region 27=
Cardington-Lincoln 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Fairfield Christian 13
Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 6
Toronto 26, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 12
Waterford 49, Corning Miller 0
Region 28=
Cedarville 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
Cin. College Prep. 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
S. Charleston SE 21, Sidney Lehman 19
Troy Christian 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clearwater Academy, Fla. vs. Bishop Sycamore, ccd.
Fairborn vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.
Lockland vs. Manchester, ccd.
Pandora-Gilboa vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.
St. Clairsville vs. Bellaire, ccd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.
___
