PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 10, Covington 0
Belpre 19, Albany Alexander 14
Copley 10, Aurora 7
Delaware Hayes 17, Newark 7
Leipsic 35, Spencerville 28
Medina Buckeye 34, Parma 0
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 14
OHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lakewood St. Edward 42, Can. Glenoak 0
Mentor 69, Shaker Hts. 13
Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cle. Hts. 14
Region 2=
Clayton Northmont 35, Middletown 0
Dublin Coffman 56, Beavercreek 7
Kettering Fairmont 42, Perrysburg 14
Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 14
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Miamisburg 0
Region 3=
Hilliard Bradley 28, Groveport-Madison 7
Hilliard Darby 21, Gahanna Lincoln 7
New Albany 34, Westerville N. 3
Pickerington Cent. 49, Grove City 0
Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Davidson 22
Region 4=
Cin. Colerain 38, Milford 7
Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 13
W. Chester Lakota W. 44, Cin. West Clermont 0
Division II=
Region 5=
Bedford 42, Akr. Ellet 7
Garfield Hts. 13, Eastlake North 7
Kent Roosevelt 28, Hunting Valley University 3
Macedonia Nordonia 48, Ashtabula Lakeside 7
Warren Harding 42, Akr. North 0
Youngs. Boardman 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Region 6=
Barberton 49, Lakewood 0
Fremont Ross 71, Parma Normandy 0
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 45, Mt. Vernon 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Cols. Northland 6
Region 8=
Ashville Teays Valley 68, Cols. Briggs 0
Trenton Edgewood 62, West 12
Troy 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Division III=
Region 9=
Chardon NDCL 14, Louisville 7
Dover 63, Tallmadge 21
Geneva 37, Painesville Harvey 0
STVM 68, Akr. Springfield 0
Warren Howland 27, Akr. Buchtel 0
Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Akr. Coventry 7
Region 10=
Caledonia River Valley 69, Maumee 6
Defiance 27, Bay Village Bay 10
Mansfield Sr. 7, Sylvania Southview 3
Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Mansfield Madison 10
Norton 21, Sandusky 20
Rocky River 29, Lexington 7
Region 11=
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Cols. Centennial 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Athens 12
Region 12=
Franklin 14, Vandalia Butler 6
Goshen 37, Cin. Hughes 14
Monroe 27, Elida 10
St. Marys Memorial 56, Greenville 21
Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Wapakoneta 15, Lima Shawnee 0
Division VI=
Region 24=
N. Lewisburg Triad 42, New Paris National Trail 7
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Ashland Mapleton 20
Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 7
Plymouth 46, Lisbon David Anderson 12
Region 26=
Convoy Crestview 69, N. Baltimore 7
Edon 34, Arcadia 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Vanlue 12
McComb 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Sycamore Mohawk 67, Morral Ridgedale 0
Region 27=
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Fairfield Christian 13
Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 6
Waterford 49, Corning Miller 0
Region 28=
Troy Christian 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/