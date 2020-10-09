PREP FOOTBALL=

Ansonia 10, Covington 0

Belpre 19, Albany Alexander 14

Copley 10, Aurora 7

Delaware Hayes 17, Newark 7

Leipsic 35, Spencerville 28

Medina Buckeye 34, Parma 0

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

OHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Can. Glenoak 0

Mentor 69, Shaker Hts. 13

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cle. Hts. 14

Region 2=

Clayton Northmont 35, Middletown 0

Dublin Coffman 56, Beavercreek 7

Kettering Fairmont 42, Perrysburg 14

Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Miamisburg 0

Region 3=

Hilliard Bradley 28, Groveport-Madison 7

Hilliard Darby 21, Gahanna Lincoln 7

New Albany 34, Westerville N. 3

Pickerington Cent. 49, Grove City 0

Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Davidson 22

Region 4=

Cin. Colerain 38, Milford 7

Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 13

W. Chester Lakota W. 44, Cin. West Clermont 0

Division II=

Region 5=

Bedford 42, Akr. Ellet 7

Garfield Hts. 13, Eastlake North 7

Kent Roosevelt 28, Hunting Valley University 3

Macedonia Nordonia 48, Ashtabula Lakeside 7

Warren Harding 42, Akr. North 0

Youngs. Boardman 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Region 6=

Barberton 49, Lakewood 0

Fremont Ross 71, Parma Normandy 0

Region 7=

Canal Winchester 45, Mt. Vernon 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Cols. Northland 6

Region 8=

Ashville Teays Valley 68, Cols. Briggs 0

Trenton Edgewood 62, West 12

Troy 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Division III=

Region 9=

Chardon NDCL 14, Louisville 7

Dover 63, Tallmadge 21

Geneva 37, Painesville Harvey 0

STVM 68, Akr. Springfield 0

Warren Howland 27, Akr. Buchtel 0

Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Akr. Coventry 7

Region 10=

Caledonia River Valley 69, Maumee 6

Defiance 27, Bay Village Bay 10

Mansfield Sr. 7, Sylvania Southview 3

Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Mansfield Madison 10

Norton 21, Sandusky 20

Rocky River 29, Lexington 7

Region 11=

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Cols. Centennial 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Athens 12

Region 12=

Franklin 14, Vandalia Butler 6

Goshen 37, Cin. Hughes 14

Monroe 27, Elida 10

St. Marys Memorial 56, Greenville 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Wapakoneta 15, Lima Shawnee 0

Division VI=

Region 24=

N. Lewisburg Triad 42, New Paris National Trail 7

Division VII=

Region 25=

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Ashland Mapleton 20

Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Plymouth 46, Lisbon David Anderson 12

Region 26=

Convoy Crestview 69, N. Baltimore 7

Edon 34, Arcadia 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Vanlue 12

McComb 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Sycamore Mohawk 67, Morral Ridgedale 0

Region 27=

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Fairfield Christian 13

Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 6

Waterford 49, Corning Miller 0

Region 28=

Troy Christian 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/