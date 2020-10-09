PREP FOOTBALL=

Harrisburg 62, Berks Catholic 28

Warrior Run def. Mount Carmel, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allentown Allen vs. Pocono Mountain West, ccd.

Camp Hill vs. Middletown, ccd.

East Allegheny vs. Freeport, ppd.

Erie McDowell vs. Butler, ppd.

Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin, ccd.

High School of the Future vs. Dobbins/Randolph, ccd.

Lower Dauphin vs. Milton Hershey, ccd.

Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.

New Castle vs. Beaver Area, ppd.

North Schuylkill vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ccd.

Palisades vs. Tamaqua, ccd.

Palmerton vs. Pine Grove, ccd.

Palumbo vs. Prep Charter, ccd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Northampton, ccd.

Pocono Mountain East vs. Allentown Dieruff, ccd.

Pottsgrove vs. Pottstown, ccd.

Pottsville Nativity vs. Tri-Valley, ccd.

Steel Valley vs. Summit Academy, ppd.

Susquehannock vs. Kutztown, ccd.

Tunkhannock vs. Wilkes-Barre Area, ccd.

Valley View vs. Wallenpaupack, ccd.

Warrior Run vs. Northwest Area, ccd.

Waynesboro vs. Susquehanna Township, ccd.

West Scranton vs. North Pocono, ccd.

Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Hanover Area, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/