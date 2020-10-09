Festively plump cat Maya is Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE – Maya weighs about 13 pounds but is on a diet. She would make a great addition to your home.

“She is good for your home. She’s a couch potato, obviously. She’s very affectionate and she would love to be in a home with her older family, (she) would like to have her ears rubbed, her belly rubbed, here at the shelter she spends most of her time time under a blanket because she’s nervous. So, we get her out, try to love on her. You know, she’s nervous here and I think she would deserve to be in a home that would love her and help with her weight loss journey,” Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt said.

The shelter is happily accepting donations like pet food and toys.

“If anybody would like to donate any Purina kitten chow, maybe some dog toys or cat toys just to help with enrichment, that would be great,” Hunt said.

Due to COVID, the Shelter Society is still conducting its virtual adoptions. Potential adoptees are asked to call the shelter to set up a meet and greet with the animal.