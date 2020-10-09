American Red Cross is preparing for Hurricane Delta

SE OHIO – The Red Cross’ East Central Ohio Chapter is deploying volunteers to the affected area. The Chapter’s Executive Director Rod Cook says there are already other volunteers in the region.

“Because of previous hurricanes in that area between Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Sally, we already have a lot of volunteers down there. In fact, I was just telling you about a gentleman from Licking County whose been down there since Hurricane Laura struck. So, we are actively trying to get more and more volunteers (and) for people to step forward and help us out (who are) willing to deploy and go down and help the folks in that area,” Cook said.

The Red Cross is looking for new people who would like to serve because many volunteers have made several trips just this year.

“2020 as everybody knows has been just an incredible year and we have had more large scale disasters probably than any time in our history so we are running thin of volunteers. So, a lot of our volunteers have deployed multiple times already this year and they are getting very tired so we need some folks to step forward and help us out,” Cook said.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information on the American Red Cross’ website.