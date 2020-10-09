Updated on Friday, 9 October 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 75°. Calm winds becoming south around 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 59°. Calm winds becoming south around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 75°. Southwest winds 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 60°. Light south winds.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy with highs near 74°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, lows near 60°.

MONDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy with highs near 73°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy, lows near 53°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 68°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 46°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 67°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 48°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 68°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 48°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will give us another warm and sunshine filled fall day here in Southeastern Ohio. A warm front moves through the area Late Friday into early Saturday. Warmer temperatures in the mid 70’s for the weekend behind this front. As we move into Sunday the remnants of Hurricane Delta brings the chance for afternoon and evening rain showers.

Showers likely on Monday, also remnants of Hurricane Delta. A cold front sweeping across the country Monday into Tuesday will cool us down closer to normal. A high pressure behind the cold front looks to bring more sunshine to the middle of next week.

