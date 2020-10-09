7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Megan Landis328121

Updated on Friday, 9 October 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 75°. Calm winds becoming south around 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 59°. Calm winds becoming south around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 75°. Southwest winds 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 60°. Light south winds.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy with highs near 74°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, lows near 60°.

MONDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy with highs near 73°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy, lows near 53°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 68°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 46°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 67°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 48°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 68°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 48°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will give us another warm and sunshine filled fall day here in Southeastern Ohio. A warm front moves through the area Late Friday into early Saturday. Warmer temperatures in the mid 70’s for the weekend behind this front. As we move into Sunday the remnants of Hurricane Delta brings the chance for afternoon and evening rain showers. 

Showers likely on Monday, also remnants of Hurricane Delta. A cold front sweeping across the country Monday into Tuesday will cool us down closer to normal. A high pressure behind the cold front looks to bring more sunshine to the middle of next week.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @MetMeganLandis

Facebook: Meteorologist Megan Landis             

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts