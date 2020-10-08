Wednesday food distribution for seniors was a huge success

ZANESVILLE – The community can thank a Columbus – based Farmers to Families organization for the remarkable event.

A gentleman from the organization saw a Facebook post from a local food drive and contacted Zanesville Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson asking if there was a need for $35,000 worth of perishable food boxes.

“I kind of melted. I went right to Keely Warden and said listen this is what we have. We have an opportunity as a community to get as many of these perishable food boxes that we would like. So, our first, right off the bat, we thought our seniors. We know that the pandemic has struck the Senior Center. Let’s get them a protein box. It’ll be excellent for them,” Hobson said.

Hobson says the distribution was a successful event and that at least 50 volunteers were turned away who wanted to deliver the products to the seniors.