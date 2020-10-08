No. 15 BYU hosts UTSA on homecoming with no fans in stands

UTSA (3-1) at No. 15 BYU (3-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Line: BYU by 35.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This will be the second straight week the Cougars face a team from Conference USA. They beat Louisiana Tech 45-14 last week. BYU is ranked No. 1 in both total offense (585.7 yards per game) and total defense (214.3). It will be homecoming for BYU, but no fans will be allowed into LaVell Edwards Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Roadrunners lost to UAB 21-13 last weekend. They’re 0-5 against nationally ranked FBS teams over their 10-year history.

KEY MATCHUP

At 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, UTSA running back Sincere McCormick is tough to contain. He’s gained an FBS-leading 527 yards on 89 attempts. He also has eight catches for 80 yards. A BYU defense led by linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi is holding teams to 70.7 yards rushing, which is fifth-best in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: Quarterbacks Lowell Narcisse and Frank Harris, who are both listed as the starter. Narcisse ranks fourth in program history in pass attempts (206), fourth in yards passing (1,259) and third in passing touchdowns (eight). Harris is fourth in passing touchdowns with six.

BYU: Freshman defensive lineman Tyler Batty had three sacks against Louisiana Tech. Batty committed to BYU in 2017, then went on a mission to Spain for two years. He took a gray shirt year last season to get back in shape.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Roadrunners face a nationally ranked team for the first time since a 23-10 loss at No. 22 Texas A&M on Nov. 19, 2016. … UTSA has seven interceptions this season, tied with Cincinnati and Syracuse for the most on the FBS level. … Roadrunners kicker Hunter Duplessis has made 18 straight field goals. … UTSA began football in 2011 and BYU in 1922. The Cougars have been to 37 bowl games and the Roadrunners one. The Cougars have spent 248 weeks ranked in the AP poll and the Roadrunners zero. … BYU QB Zach Wilson has the same number of incomplete passes (11) as touchdowns (six throwing, five running). … The Cougars have 148 points through three games. It’s the third-most in the opening three games in team history. The team had 166 points in 2001 and 158 in 1977. … BYU’s defense has surrendered just 24 points in three games.

