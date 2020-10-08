John Glenn freshman quarterback, Noah Winland, to start the first round of the playoffs

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Coming into the 2020 football season, John Glenn knew it had a young team.

In Week 5, it got even younger.

Against Philo, freshman, Noah Winland entered the game in second half as the Muskies quarterback. John Glenn went on to beat Philo 28-24. It was a good experience to prepare him for what’s next.

The playoffs.

Winland is going to start, the first round of the playoffs, at quarterback when John Glenn takes the field against Circleville.

This is going to be Winland’s second career start. He made his first career start, at quarterback, in Week 6, against Tri-Valley.

John Glenn is the 9th seed in Division IV, Region 15 and will host #24 Circleville at Maysville High School.