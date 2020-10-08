Fatal Accident Investigated in Perry County

The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry County. It happened Thursday morning at around 2:15 on State Route 93, just north of Township Road 273. Troopers say 55-year-old Tracy Wintermute II of New Straitsville was traveling south on State Route 93, when he lost control, struck a guardrail, overturned multiple times and end up off the right side of the roadway. The patrol says Wintermute was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Troopers say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

