AP source: Bills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots rescheduled by NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim, a person with direct knowledge of the switch tells The Associated Press.

The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday night after New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league and teams had not officially announced the changes.

Three games now have been postponed due to the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25.

Buffalo is scheduled to host Kansas City next Thursday, and that game will be rescheduled.

The Titans’ outbreak increased to 23 Thursday with tight end MyCole Pruitt and a defensive back from the practice squad put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon. The Titans’ facility remains closed with the team still prohibited from any in-person activities.

Tennessee (3-0) has had 21 positive tests returned since Sept. 29, though now 13 players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four starters and a long snapper.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner, AP Sports Writers Kyle Hightower and Steve Wine contributed and AP freelance writer Mark Ludwiczak contributed to this report.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL