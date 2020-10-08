Updated on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT:

THURSDAY: Areas of patchy fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 67°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 76°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. South winds at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 77°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a cold front is presently moving through Ohio, and in doing so it has given us a few passing clouds. Behind the cold front, generally mostly clear skies have been present. Meanwhile, Hurricane Delta has exited the Yucatan Peninsula and is now moving into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

As we head through the evening and overnight tonight, with the cold front moving through at this time, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will be present throughout the evening and overnight. Lows tonight will generally be down around 41° – 45°, though it is possible that our eastern counties may go a degree or two lower. Otherwise; some areas of patchy fog will be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise.

As we head into the day on Thursday, an area of high pressure will begin to move into our region. This will allow for a northwesterly breeze to be present. Partly cloudy skies will be possible in our region, especially north and east of Zanesville, during the afternoon hours. High temperatures are likely to be around 65° – 69°. The area of high pressure will allow for mostly clear skies to be present as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Thursday Night and even into Friday. On Friday, however, some high level cirrus clouds may sneak in, especially south of I-70. Nonetheless, I am expecting temperatures to be rather warm on Friday, with highs around 74° – 78° with a light southerly breeze.

A cold front will stall out just to our north on Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Delta begin to move northwards. This could provide enough moisture for some scattered rain showers to be present in our region on Saturday Afternoon. Rain showers will remain possible during the overnight hours, and then likely as we head into Sunday as the remnants get a little bit closer to our region.

Another area of low pressure will move into our region as we head into next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

