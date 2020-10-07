WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have four live broadcasts this weekend of playoff high school football.

First on Friday you can listen to the Tri-Valley Scotties take on the Centennial Stars at Jack Anderson Stadium on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Greg Mitts have the call. Also on Friday on AM1240 Radio you can listen to Zanesville battle Buckeye Valley at Sulsberger Stadium with Jeff Moore and Garrett Young.

Then on Saturday playoff football action continues. On Z92 Radio it’s a matchup between MVL foes as Maysville takes on Philo at Sam Hatfield Stadium. Join David Kinder and Andrew Allison for the play-by-play. Then on Highway 103 you can tune in to hear John Glenn play Circleville. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins are on the call.

All four games kickoff at 7 and all four stream online at whiznews.com.