West M draws with Morgan, Tri-Valley shuts out John Glenn

Local Sports
Ian Kress24

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The West Muskingum boys soccer team was looking to clinch at least a share of the MVL title Tuesday night against Morgan.

A few unlucky bounces for the Tornadoes leads to a 0-0 finish. West Muskingum is now 12-0-2 on the season. Next Tuesday, West M travels to River View in a game to decide the outright MVL champion.

Tri-Valley was on the road at John Glenn. One goal was all the Scotties needed to beat John Glenn 1-0.

The two teams meet again on Thursday at Tri-Valley.

