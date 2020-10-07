Sheridan sweeps John Glenn to remain perfect in league play

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Back on Sept. 8, the Sheridan volleyball team welcomed in John Glenn for a battle of the top two teams in the MVL. Sheridan went on to win in four sets.

Fast forward almost a month and the two teams met again.

After trailing 12-6 in the first set, Sheridan went on a roll and didn’t look back. The Generals won three straight sets to sweep John Glenn.

25-19, 25-16, 25-19.

Sheridan improves to 18-1 on the season and 13-0 in MVL action. John Glenn falls to 11-4 and 10-2 in league play.

Ally Perkins led Sheridan with 10 kills. Grace Conrad, who surpassed 2,000 career assists earlier this year, led the Generals with 24 assists. Faith Stinson added 8 kills, 3 digs and 3 blocks. Claire Fink totaled 16 assists, 6 digs and 1 ace. Kaley McLandish had 22 digs for Sheridan. Brooklyn Heller collected 6 kills, 16 digs and 4 aces.

Abigail Walker had 13 kills, 7 digs and 3 blocks for John Glenn. Shelby Zamensky added 5 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks. Layni Gillespie collected 15 digs and 2 aces. Rachel Meinert had 12 digs, 8 assists and 1 kill. Abbie Hivnor added 7 digs to the Muskies stat sheet.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday. Sheridan returns home to take on Maysville. John Glenn will be on the road at Tri-Valley.