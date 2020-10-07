Quintero, Cerén score, short-handed Dynamo beat Dallas 2-0

Sports
Associated Press16

HOUSTON (AP) — Darwin Quintero and Darwin Cerén scored and the short-handed Houston Dynamo beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Quintero rolled a left-footer just inside the post in the 20th minute.

Houston’s Maruo Manotas was shown a straight red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

Houston (4-5-7) snapped six-game winless streak dating to a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 5.

Cerén converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. It was the 30-year-old midfielder’s first goal of the season and the fifth of his career.

Dallas (5-4-6) is winless in four games.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Coe supports athletes’ right to take knee on Olympic podium

Associated Press

Drone video shows Australian surfer’s close call with shark

Associated Press

Asian nations ready to ease back into international football

Associated Press