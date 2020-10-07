Ohio elections board scrambling after wrong ballots sent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The elections board serving the county that’s home to Ohio’s capital city scrambled Wednesday to address the inadvertent mailing of wrong absentee ballots to voters just weeks before election day.

The Franklin County Elections Board in Columbus blamed the malfunction on a high-speed scanner that proofs ballots for accuracy. The board hasn’t announced how many of the county’s estimated 250,000 absentee ballots were affected.

Some ballots had an incorrect congressional race, while others had the correct information but were sent to voters in a different precinct.

Not all ballots were incorrect, and the board is trying to determine the number of inaccurate ballots based on when the error happened.

“In the meantime, you may consider visiting the Board of Elections and casting an in-person vote at the Early Vote Center,” the elections board tweeted late Tuesday. Messages were left with the board seeking comment.