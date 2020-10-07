Missing Licking Co. Teen

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they are in search of a 17-year-old girl that’s been missing for over 24 hours.

Sausha Rauch has been missing since Tuesday morning. She’s 5’2, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She’s though to be wearing blue jeans and a light colored t-shirt, possibly light grey. She was wearing black shoes.

Any information would be appreciated. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office asks you contact the Licking County Regional Communication Center at 740-670-5555, option #1.