Golfers Enjoy Warm October Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today we experience a beautiful October day here in Southeastern Ohio featuring lots of sunshine and high temperatures topping out about 10 degrees above normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook on the month of October has a 60% chance to see above normal temperatures. A local golfer gives his opinion on the weather.

“I try to golf every day during the week, and it’s obviously nicer when it’s warmer. 60’s is great and the low 70’s. So this is my favorite time of year. I’m going to golf until snow hits the ground probably,” Golfer Bill Brush said.

The warmer weather is great for the golf industry. Green Valley Golf Club Head Golf Pro Steve Galloway is pleased with the current outlook.

“It’s just a bonus for the golf industry. Most of our leagues are done now and we still got a couple weekends left for outings. But it gives the average golfer or the public golfer a chance to come back out and play a little golf. So, we’re excited that the weather is like this.”

Next week Green Valley Golf Course plans to start their fall aerification of the greens. This maintenance is necessary to keep the greens in good playing quality.