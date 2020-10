NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a home in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Monday Oct. 5 shortly before 4:00 p.m., a suspect stole a box of nails and a BB gun off the back porch of a home located in the 300 block of Eddy Street.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.