Command Center reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday that 12 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 593 is a 30-year-old woman. Case 594 is a 75-year-old woman. Case 597 is a 27-yearold woman. Case 598 is a 21-year-old woman. Case 602 is a 49-year-old woman. Case 603 is 47-year-old woman. Case 604 is a 54-year-old man. These cases are connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Case 595 is a 50-year-old woman. Case 596 is a 25-year-old woman. Case 600 is a 78-yearold man. Case 601 is a 73-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 599 is a 76-year-old woman. This case is hospitalized and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 589 Confirmed Cases • 15 Probable Cases • 604 Total Cases • 115 Active Cases • 18 Current Hospitalization/66 Total Hospitalizations • 3 Deaths