Bojan scores in the 74th, Impact beat Crew 2-1

Sports
Associated Press7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bojan scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help the Montreal Impact beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their last three matches.

Bojan’ beat goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner for his second goal of the season.

Bojan nearly scored in the the 24th minute. He fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.

Gyasi Zarde, who leads the Crew with 10 goals, scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Union scores three goals in 2nd half, beats Cincinnati 3-0

Associated Press

Staley, Rams defense won’t change for Washington’s QB switch

Associated Press

Baker doesn’t have many options for Astros Game 4 starter

Associated Press