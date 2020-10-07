WEDNESDAY 10/7:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Breezy. High 77°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Not as Warm. Low 43°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

More sun and warmth on-tap for your mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It will be very breezy, especially late this morning into the afternoon, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of 30 to 35 mph possible.

The winds will subside during the evening into the overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the overnight, with chilly temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

More sunshine and seasonable conditions will be with us on Thursday, as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s.

The end of the work week looks to be a warmer one, with highs climbing back into the lower 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

As far as the weekend, the track of Hurricane Delta will determine how dry our weekend is. If the storm takes more of a westerly track, the remnants doesn’t appear to reach SE Ohio until Sunday evening into Monday. If the storm takes more of an easterly track, the remnants move in Saturday night into Sunday. So we will need to keep an eye on Delta as it moves closer to the Gulf Coast as we end this week.

More rain from a cold front will move into the region by the middle of next week. Over all temperatures will remain above average this weekend into early next week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

