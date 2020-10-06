Week 6 Genesis Player of the Week – Kaiden Hall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s hard to finish the regular season of high school football any better than Maysville quarterback Kaiden Hall did.

346 total yards of offense, 5 touchdowns and the game winning two-point conversion in overtime.

It was a performance that lead Maysville to a 43-42 win over Philo and lead to Hall being named our Week 6 Genesis Player of the Week.

Hall will look to repeat his performance in the first week of the playoffs when Maysville plays it second straight against Philo. This time in Duncan Falls.

On Twitter, we received over 1,000 votes and the voting came down to the wire. Hall beat out Tri-Valley’s Aidan Fritter by .1 percent.