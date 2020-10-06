Sporting Kansas City faces Chicago after Pulido’s 2-goal game

Chicago Fire (4-7-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, third in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Chicago after a two-goal performance against Houston.

Sporting Kansas City is 3-4-1 at home. Johnny Russell leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 27 goals.

The Fire are 0-4-3 in road games. Chicago has allowed 17 of its 24 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pulido has four goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City. Russell has five goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Robert Beric has six goals and one assist for Chicago so far this season. Fabian Herbers has four goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Matt Besler (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Gadi Kinda, Luis Martins (injured).

Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Przemyslaw Frankowski (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.