Muskingum University Receives $2.2 million Grant

NEW CONCORD, OH – Muskingum University is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $2.2 million dollar grant. It is a Title III Strengthening Institutions Grant from the U.S Department of Education.

Muskingum University Provost Nancy Evangelista says they spent most of summer 2019 preparing the application. Being awarded the competitive grant is a great achievement for the university and the students.

“Some of the major projects we have envisioned this grant to really help push us forward. In terms of our career readiness components for our students. So some of the things that we’ll be doing are redesigning and kind of re-imagining some of our career services areas. So we’ll be adding some additional staff positions to help support our students in exploring careers.”

Some of the grant money is facilities money. The university plans to do renovations in the student services quad center. This is where the career services is located. Evangelista is most proud of what the grant does for the students and the community.

“This grant provides us with millions of dollars to actually strengthen our services and continue to provide opportunities to educate our students. It also impacts on our community. We have the opportunity to develop partnerships with our community through civic engagement opportunities. To work with industry partners to create learning experiences for our students. So it has a greater impact than just our students alone, we also have a ripple effect of being able to create really great educational partnerships in the community. “

The grant is a 5 year duration. Muskingum University is starting right away with it this October and it will carry through to 2025.