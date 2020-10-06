Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center COVID-19 Update

ZANESVILLE, OH – During today’s Joint Unified Command Center Update on COVID-19, Dr. Jack Butterfield focused on what it means for Muskingum County to be at alert level Red.

Muskingum County was upgraded to alert level Red on Thursday, October 1st by the Ohio Department of Health. This means Muskingum County has triggered four or five of seven health indicators.

“In our case we have triggered four. Which includes most of our cases are in the community not in the nursing homes, we have substantially more than 50 cases per 100,000 its called per capita. We have had more than 5 days of increasing numbers of new cases in the last 3 weeks, and we have had more than 5 days of increasing visits to doctors offices for COVID-like complaints in the last 3 weeks.”

65% of people who acquire COVID-19 in Muskingum County get it unknowingly from someone else who did not know they had it. Dr. Butterfield shares how to best protect yourself.

“First of all, get a flu shot. Number two is pay attention to the safety measures we have been talking about for 8 months. Masking, social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing surfaces, and if you are sick stay home. The third is if you have symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19; fever, cough, and shortness of breath, get tested.”

There are currently 110 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County and 17 current hospitalizations. If you would like to see the slides and numbers used in today’s Corona Virus Update you can visit the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department’s Facebook page or website, http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus .