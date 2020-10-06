Hotel Room Arrest

Local News Stories
The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has released information into the execution of a search warrant early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that the sheriff’s office along with the Cambridge Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the search at a hotel room after an investigation into illegal narcotic activity.

As a result, a 22-year-old female was taken into custody.

Sheriff Paden said that the task force located suspected narcotics and paraphernalia during the search of the room.

The investigation continues.

Nichole Hannahs

