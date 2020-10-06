Hotel Room Arrest

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has released information into the execution of a search warrant early Saturday morning.
Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that the sheriff’s office along with the Cambridge Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the search at a hotel room after an investigation into illegal narcotic activity.
As a result, a 22-year-old female was taken into custody.
Sheriff Paden said that the task force located suspected narcotics and paraphernalia during the search of the room.
The investigation continues.
Please follow and like us: