Hotel Room Arrest

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has released information into the execution of a search warrant early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that the sheriff’s office along with the Cambridge Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the search at a hotel room after an investigation into illegal narcotic activity.

As a result, a 22-year-old female was taken into custody.

Sheriff Paden said that the task force located suspected narcotics and paraphernalia during the search of the room.

The investigation continues.