Columbus rides defensive hot streak into matchup with Montreal

Montreal Impact (5-8-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (9-2-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus faces Montreal on a defensive hot streak after allowing just nine goals over the past 10 games.

The Crew are 8-2-2 in Eastern Conference play. Gyasi Zardes leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven goals. Columbus has scored 26 goals.

The Impact are 3-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 2-0-2 when it scores two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos has four goals and six assists for Columbus. Zardes has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Crew.

Romell Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal so far this season. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Waylon Francis (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.