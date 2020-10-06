Belgian league bans smoking in stadiums to fight virus

Sports
Associated Press10

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer league is banning smoking at all matches to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban will begin on Oct. 16 to make sure spectators keep their face masks on as much as possible, the league said on Tuesday. It noted that smoking was not a good excuse to take masks off.

The league also said smoking areas in stadiums were high-risk zones for COVID-19 contaminations.

Fans have been allowed back into stadiums since last month amid the pandemic, which has killed more than 10,000 known people in the country. Stijn Van Bever, the league head of communication, said up to 9,200 spectators have been authorized in the country’s biggest arenas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv, Miller Park

Associated Press

College football graduate transfers making immediate impacts

Associated Press

The Latest: Paris prosecutor’s office looks at match-fixing

Associated Press