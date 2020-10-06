TUESDAY 10/6:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 68°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Not as Chilly. Low 50°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Breezy. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

After some foggy conditions this morning, skies will feature more sunshine across SE Ohio. Temperatures will get a bump today as well, with highs closer to seasonal norms. Many areas will top off in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, along with warmer temperatures. Lows will only drop to around 50 tonight.

More sun and warmth on-tap for your mid-week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy as well, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

We will cool back into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, along with more sunshine across the region. Temperatures will bump back up into the lower 70s on Friday, under mostly sunny skies.

All eyes will be on the Gulf Coast as we end the work week into the weekend, as Hurricane Delta makes landfall. The system track looks to be further west than previously forecasted, this may bring the remnants to the Ohio Valley this weekend. Right now it looks to move in late Saturday night into Sunday according to one model, but another keeps the rain out of the area until Sunday afternoon and keeps it in the area through Monday. We will continue to monitor it through the rest of the week, so stay tuned!

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com