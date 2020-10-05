Early Voting Starts Tuesday, Today is last day to Register

Monday (today) is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election.  Once registered voters have the option to vote early in person, to request a mail-in ballot or to wait and vote at their precincts on election day.  The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on October 31st, but election and postal officials are urging people not to wait that long if they want their ballot to arrive on time.  The Muskingum County Board of Election will have extended hours today (Monday) staying open until 9:00 pm.

