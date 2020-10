Command Center reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 44 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 531 is an 83-year-old man. Case 533 is a 29-year-old man. Case 536 is a 30-year-old man. Case 540 is a 28-year-old woman. Case 541 is a 36-year-old man. Case 544 is a 37- year-old woman. Case 549 is a 25-year-old man. Case 550 is a 64-year-old woman. Case 552 is a 58-year-old woman. Case 553 is a 63-year-old man. Case 558 is a 63-year-old man. Case 559 is a 58-year-old man. Case 561 is a 45-year-old man. Case 562 is a 70-year-old woman. Case 567 is a 34-year-old woman. Case 570 is a 70-year-old man. Case 571 is a 27-year-old woman. Case 574 is a 56-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 537 is a 41-year-old man. Case 564 is a 33-year-old man. These cases are probable cases and are recovering at home.

Case 532 is an 8-year-old boy. Case 534 is a 14-year-old girl. Case 538 is a 69-year-old man. Case 539 is a 36-year-old woman. Case 542 is a 37-year-old woman. Case 543 is a 39-yearold man. Case 546 is a 67-year-old man. Case 547 is a 30-year-old woman. Case 548 is a 54- year-old woman. Case 551 is a 60-year-old man. Case 554 is an 18-year-old woman. Case 555 is a 63-year-old man. Case 557 is a 34-year-old woman. Case 563 is a 36-year-old man. Case 566 is a 16-year-old girl. Case 568 is a 37-year-old woman. Case 569 is a 12-year-old girl. Case 572 is a 35-year-old man. Case 573 is a 40-year-old man. These cases are connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Case 535 is a 36-year-old man. Case 545 is a 63-year-old woman. Case 556 is a 62-year-old woman. Case 565 is a 63-year-old man. These cases are connected to the American Legion, Eagles and VFW. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 560 is a 90-year-old woman. This case is not connected to previous cases and is hospitalized.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 559 Confirmed Cases • 15 Probable Cases • 574 Total Cases • 107 Active Cases • 13 Current Hospitalization/63 Total Hospitalizations • 3 Deaths