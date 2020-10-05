MONDAY 10/5:

TODAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds. Cool. High 60°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low 37°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

Patchy fog and chilly conditions will be with us this morning. Skies will then become mostly sunny during the afternoon, with highs around 60.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, along with some patchy frost. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Picture perfect weather will be with us for the majority of the week across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, but a weak front will bring more clouds to the region on Wednesday.

Behind the front we will cool back into the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs Thursday and Friday, under mostly sunny skies.

We will then see more cloud cover move in for the weekend, as temperatures will top off in the low to mid 70s.

Have a Great Monday!

