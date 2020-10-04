San Jose wins 2nd straight, beats LA Galaxy 2-1

Sports
Associated Press17

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andy Ríos scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (4-6-5) have won two straight, both against Los Angeles teams. The Galaxy (4-7-3) have lost their last four.

Sebastian Lletget scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead four minutes in when he punched in a short rebound that was ricocheted off the post on a shot by Javier “Chicahrito” Hernández.

Twenty-year-old Marcos Lopez tied it at the 42nd minute mark with his first MLS goal, scoring on an uncontested shot from about 12 yards out.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Lone Star Sadness: Horns, Aggies form Axis of Underachievers

Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Astros making noise, Phillies seeking GM

Associated Press

Tulsa snaps No. 11 UCF’s 21-game home winning streak, 34-26

Associated Press