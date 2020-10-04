Prospect Place Holds Craft Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The historic G.W. Adams Prospect Place in Trinway held a craft show to raise funds on Saturday.

The show had artists and crafters from all over the area as well as fall refreshments. G.W. Adams Education Center chairman Jeff Cole tells us about the event.

“We do an arts and crafts fair on an annual basis, this is our third year doing this. The current board of trustees has been operating the mansion now for approximately five years and it has always been a goal for us to really more effectively engage the community.”

The mansion was built in 1856 and needs almost constant renovations and repairs. The money from the fair will go straight to various repairs.

“All the monies that are generated either through registration or this year we’re charging a dollar for parking, but everything goes into the restoration of hte prospect place mansion, operations and so forth. A building that was built originally in 1856 represents or has an awful lot of challenges.”

The G.W. Adams Education Center is a nonprofit group and requires fundraisers like this for operation.